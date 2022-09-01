PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Up 2.6%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.25. 12,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 551,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other PROG news, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the first quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 141.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

