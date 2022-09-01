Project Pai (PAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,573.00

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $2,573.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000221 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,814,410,969 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,320,168 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

