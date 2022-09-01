Prologis, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Prologis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 83.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,037. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average of $138.20. Prologis has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

