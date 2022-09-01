Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.77

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDXGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 3315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RXDX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.