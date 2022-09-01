Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.77

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 3315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXDX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

