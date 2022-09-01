Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $67.00 at Piper Sandler

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RXDX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.10.

RXDX stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,742,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after buying an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 546,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

