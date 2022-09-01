Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 581 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.04. 2,056,109 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.