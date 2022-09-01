Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 424.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.37. 18,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

