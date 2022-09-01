Providence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.24. 148,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,909. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.38.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

