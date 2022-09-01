Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 945.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 86,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.38. 1,729,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,318,307. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

