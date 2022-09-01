Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 897.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down 1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 30.81. 176,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,499,795. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 37.03.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

