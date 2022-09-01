Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $28.73. 14,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,776. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

