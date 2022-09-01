Providence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,421,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,189,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,122. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $73.89 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.88.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

