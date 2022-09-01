Providence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.20. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

