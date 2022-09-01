Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.09. 146,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,631,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.