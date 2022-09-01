Providence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

COST stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $521.92. 39,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

