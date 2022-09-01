PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several research firms have commented on PUBM. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

PubMatic stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.87.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,467. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

