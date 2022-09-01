PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.
Several research firms have commented on PUBM. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
PubMatic Trading Up 1.6 %
PubMatic stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Activity at PubMatic
In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $149,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,467. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.