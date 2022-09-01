PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH Trading Down 4.6 %

PVH stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.64. 14,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PVH has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 167,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 245.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at $4,527,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

