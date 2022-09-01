PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

PVH Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PVH traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. 133,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.24. PVH has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PVH by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $575,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 100.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

