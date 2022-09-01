PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.69. 133,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,875. PVH has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of PVH to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

