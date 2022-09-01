PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,875. PVH has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PVH by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

