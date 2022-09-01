Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $17.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,744,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

