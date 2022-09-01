QANplatform Tops 1-Day Volume of $150,963.00 (QANX)

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $25.57 million and $150,963.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00084282 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00040892 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,006.70 or 1.39813654 BTC.

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.

CateCoin (CATE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Token Pocket (TPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

QANplatform Profile

QANplatform is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,120,951,307 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. QANplatform’s official website is www.qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | LinkedIn | FacebookWhitepaper”

