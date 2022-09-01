Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.76. The stock had a trading volume of 326,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average is $132.18. Qualys has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Qualys

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,947. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

