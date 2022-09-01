Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 2,598 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Huntsman Trading Down 3.5 %

HUN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,550. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.