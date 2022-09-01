Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 159,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,680,488. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

