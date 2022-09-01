Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.07 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,413 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.97. 10,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,635. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

