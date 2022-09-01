Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.24 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,618,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.00. 30,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

