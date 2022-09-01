Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IAA by 737.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 117,416 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of IAA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,558,000 after buying an additional 58,175 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

