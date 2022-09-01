Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $1.48 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,026 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 382,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after acquiring an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.8 %

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

