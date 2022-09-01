Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,237. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

