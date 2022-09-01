Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,330,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.87.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,007. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $314.70.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

