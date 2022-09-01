Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $1,469,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $563,555.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,478.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,916 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.61. 6,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,930. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.12.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

