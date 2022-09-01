Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 213 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,808. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.