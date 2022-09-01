Quent Capital LLC Acquires 74,703 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,703 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $22,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:EFG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.51. 1,015,280 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

