Quent Capital LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 22,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,830. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

