Quent Capital LLC Buys 1,312 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,573. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

