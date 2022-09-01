Quent Capital LLC Buys 304 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.76. 33,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.