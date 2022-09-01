Quent Capital LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,430,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.76. The stock had a trading volume of 77,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,235. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

