Quent Capital LLC Has $6.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.70. 1,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

