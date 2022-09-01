Quent Capital LLC Sells 16,229 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,229 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,160. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.