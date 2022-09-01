QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 3.3%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.17 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.83 ($0.14). Approximately 70,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 220,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.23 ($0.15).

QUIZ Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £15.34 million and a PE ratio of 562.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.97.

About QUIZ

(Get Rating)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2021, it operated through 61 standalone stores and 119 concessions in the United Kingdom; 5 standalone stores and 15 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; three standalone stores in Spain; 76 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.