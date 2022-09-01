Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 9,268 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.2 %

QRTEB stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEB. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

