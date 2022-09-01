Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 2,145,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.