Radix (XRD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $355,496.00

Radix (XRD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market cap of $267.95 million and approximately $355,496.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radix

Radix (XRD) is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

