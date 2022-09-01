Rai Reflex Index (RAI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $441,793.00

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00014440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $441,793.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,164,784 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

