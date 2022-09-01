Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,022 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 178,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,201,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,812,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

TFC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

