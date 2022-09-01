Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,762 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after acquiring an additional 795,607 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.15. 151,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

