Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.0% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $20,486,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 561,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,376,000 after purchasing an additional 161,836 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 279,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 156,715 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter.

BIL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.43. 35,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $91.55.

