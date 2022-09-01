Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,684 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 169,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 302,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

