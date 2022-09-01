Ramsay Health Care Limited Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Ramsay Health Care has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

